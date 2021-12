A man has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder of a woman in her 40s in Jersey.

48-year-old Luis Abreu Dos Santos appeared at the island's Royal Court on Friday 17 December.

The accused was arrested by Jersey Police officers at an address on Valley Road, St Helier in October after a woman was found with stab wounds.

He pleaded guilty to grave and criminal assault and has been remanded in custody, ahead of a trial in March 2022.