No further action against Jersey police officer arrested on suspicion of sexual assault
Jersey Police have confirmed that there will be no further action against a serving officer who was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in October.
The 48-year-old has been released from bail and their suspension has also been lifted.
The alleged assault was said to have happened on Saturday 9 October whilst the officer was off-duty.
After an investigation, no further action will be taken.
Jersey Police say they will make no further comment at this time.