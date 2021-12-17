No further action against Jersey police officer arrested on suspicion of sexual assault

A police car in Jersey.
The alleged assault was said to have happened on Saturday 9 October whilst the officer was off-duty. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Jersey Police have confirmed that there will be no further action against a serving officer who was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in October.

The 48-year-old has been released from bail and their suspension has also been lifted.

The alleged assault was said to have happened on Saturday 9 October whilst the officer was off-duty.

After an investigation, no further action will be taken.

Jersey Police say they will make no further comment at this time.