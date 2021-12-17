Omicron cases and contacts in Jersey can exercise outdoors

Positive cases of Omicron and their direct contacts in Jersey will be allowed to have 2 hours daily outdoors exercise, during their isolation.

The government has changed the isolation requirements announced yesterday (16 December).

Following discussions across the Government, Minsters have agreed that in the light of the current resilience of our healthcare services, and having considered the overall impact on Islander’s mental and physical wellbeing, all Omicron positive cases and Direct Contacts of an Omicron positive case should be permitted to take 2 hours daily outdoors exercise, during the period of their isolation. Government of Jersey

Yesterday (16 December) the government said all Omicron positive cases and direct contacts of Omicron cases, would have to isolate for 10 days and were not allowed to leave their homes for exercise.

Today, Ministers have asked STAC to review the current policy for Omicron direct contacts, in the hope to remove the requirement of isolation.

The policy will be reviewed by STAC on Monday 20 December, where a further update will be given.