Omicron cases and contacts in Jersey can exercise outdoors
Positive cases of Omicron and their direct contacts in Jersey will be allowed to have 2 hours daily outdoors exercise, during their isolation.
The government has changed the isolation requirements announced yesterday (16 December).
Yesterday (16 December) the government said all Omicron positive cases and direct contacts of Omicron cases, would have to isolate for 10 days and were not allowed to leave their homes for exercise.
Today, Ministers have asked STAC to review the current policy for Omicron direct contacts, in the hope to remove the requirement of isolation.
The policy will be reviewed by STAC on Monday 20 December, where a further update will be given.