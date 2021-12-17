Operations may be postponed in Guernsey if winter and Covid pressures rise

Some hospital operations in Guernsey may need to be postponed over the festive period if the usual winter pressures are added to by rising Covid cases.

The States say they hope no elective surgeries will need to be delayed at the last minute but there is a chance if the Omicron variant takes hold at what is typically a busy time.

Postponements are never taken lightly, and we know the impact on individuals and the plans they have made. We thank the community for their understanding during this challenging period. States of Guernsey

Patients booked in for elective operations are also being reminded to follow the pre-surgery advice sent to them.

In most cases this means taking lateral flow tests (LFT) in the four days prior to any operation and another when arriving at the hospital.

If any LFT comes back positive, a PCR test should be booked and the hospital should also be called on 01481 238565 as they may be able to give someone else the surgery slot at short notice.

Some people may be asked to avoid large crowds or isolate ahead of their procedure.

Anyone who is a contact of a Covid case will be advised on isolation and testing requirements by Public Health.

Any surgery would need to be postponed during the ten days after contact, unless it is very urgent and the hospital should be contacted on 01481 238565.