Plans to build 30 homes at the Mallard in Guernsey revealed

People in Guernsey are being asked to have their say on plans to build around 30 homes at the Mallard.

The proposals have been put forward as part of a Draft Development Framework which will inform future planning applications.

The cinema and current Mallard complex, which includes self-catered apartments and a Chinese restaurant, would remain.

I think this will really benefit the parish. There's a lot of people in this parish and neighbouring parishes who want to remain in the parish as they get older, so moving to a smaller unit frees up the larger units for family homes. Andrew Ozanne, project architect

As many as 12 homes on the site would be affordable housing and the proposals would potentially include building a health clinic. Nearby residents say it is too soon to tell what impact the development could have on the local area.

Developers will have to consider protecting a number of mature trees on the site and the impact plans could have on biodiversity and on local traffic.

If there's more development, it's good for this end of the island and for businesses up here. Nobody seems to want development on their doorstep anymore, but I do understand that the residents of the area may not be keen on extra traffic. Quinn Hamon, neighbour

Mr Hamon continued, raising concerns that access will be difficult to the proposed development, stating that there is not much access at present.

The consultation on the plans runs until 26 January 2022.