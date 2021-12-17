Walk in Covid booster clinics for over 30s to be held in Guernsey

People in Guernsey over the age of 30 can get a Covid booster jab at drop in clinics tomorrow (18 December).

The clinics will be at the Community Vaccination Centre and three GP practices in the island.

This is the first time Covid vaccinations have been available via GP's, to help speed up the booster programme.

Islanders who want to get a vaccine from one of the GP sessions must be registered with the practice.

The GP clinics are:

Queens Road Surgery between 8.30am-1pm

St Sampson Surgery between 9am-2pm

St Martin’s Surgery between 8am-2pm

The walk in service at the Community Vaccination Centre will run between 9.30am-8pm

Booster doses are available for anyone over the age of 30, whose second dose of the vaccine was on or before 18 September 2021.

First and second vaccines will also be available for those wanting to have them. Islanders are being asked to take a lateral flow test and wear a face covering.