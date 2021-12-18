Play video

Video report by ITV Channel's Emma Volney

French traders operating the Norman Market in St Helier say turnout has been lower than they were hoping for this year.

They are blaming a mix of Brexit, coronavirus and the fishing row between France and Jersey.

ITV Channel TV has seen comments from islanders on Facebook, calling on others to boycott the market "in solidarity" with Jersey's fishermen.

One said: "Sorry, in support of our fisherman, they won't be getting my custom!"

Another wrote: "Send them to Guernsey they'll be more welcome there!"

Traders also say the UK's decision to leave the EU has created extra paperwork for those importing goods into Jersey, with some French stallholders deciding to give it a miss this year.

The market gives people in Jersey the chance to buy and try traditional French food.

It started on 12 December, a day later than planned due to Condor cancelling some of its sailings from St Malo.

There was a great turnout on Sunday. The turnout during the week was lower. Covid is definitely not helpful. The relationship is there, we want to stay, we are still neighbours and there are so many things that we can do together. Anaïs Niobey, Maison de la Normandie

Despite fewer visitors, organisers from Maison de la Normandie say they are looking forward to welcoming in the new year, and hope tensions between France and Jersey over fishing will quickly be resolved.