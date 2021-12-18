Passengers flying from Guernsey encouraged to leave Christmas presents unwrapped

Passengers flying from Guernsey Airport this festive season are being encouraged to leave their presents unwrapped in their hand luggage.

Security checks will be carried out at Guernsey and Alderney Airports which means some presents may need to be unwrapped.

We suggest passengers who are travelling with gifts in hand luggage should leave them un-wrapped for the duration of their journey. Any wrapped presents can however be checked-in with hold baggage. Passengers should not carry party poppers and sparklers in hand baggage or in checked-in hold baggage, these items are not permitted onboard aircraft. Steve Langlois, Head of Passenger Operations and Aviation Security at Guernsey Ports

Some passengers are also being asked to check in hold baggage in advance to help reduce queues.

The Twilight Check-In service applies to people who are travelling on early morning UK red-eye Aurigny flights.

If they have hold baggage they can check in their bags the afternoon before they fly.

Passengers who do this will get a £5 voucher to spend on food and drink in the airport's cafe between 20 - 31 December.

This service proved very popular with our passengers during the October Half -Term holiday and helped keep passenger flows moving as smoothly as possible. We are therefore strongly encouraging passengers with hold baggage items to use Guernsey Airport’s Twilight Check-In service during this festive holiday period. Steve Langlois, Head of Passenger Operations and Aviation Security at Guernsey Ports

This service will run between 3pm and 8pm seven days a week but not on Christmas Day.

Passengers are also being reminded to wear face coverings in terminal buildings and car ferry check-ins.

When travelling into the Bailiwick by plane or ferry, people are being advised to take a PCR or lateral flow test before travelling to help stop the spread of Covid.