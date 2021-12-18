Passengers flying from Guernsey encouraged to leave Christmas presents unwrapped
Passengers flying from Guernsey Airport this festive season are being encouraged to leave their presents unwrapped in their hand luggage.
Security checks will be carried out at Guernsey and Alderney Airports which means some presents may need to be unwrapped.
Some passengers are also being asked to check in hold baggage in advance to help reduce queues.
The Twilight Check-In service applies to people who are travelling on early morning UK red-eye Aurigny flights.
If they have hold baggage they can check in their bags the afternoon before they fly.
Passengers who do this will get a £5 voucher to spend on food and drink in the airport's cafe between 20 - 31 December.
This service will run between 3pm and 8pm seven days a week but not on Christmas Day.
Passengers are also being reminded to wear face coverings in terminal buildings and car ferry check-ins.
When travelling into the Bailiwick by plane or ferry, people are being advised to take a PCR or lateral flow test before travelling to help stop the spread of Covid.