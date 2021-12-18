Sark celebrates switching on of Christmas lights
Islanders in Sark gathered together last night (Friday 17 December) to mark the annual Christmas lights switch on. The evening kicked off with a performance from the Sark School Choir.
Santa and Miss Sark Princess, Robin Scott, then switched the lights on.
Afterwards, Santa and his elves got back in their carriage and paraded up and down the Avenue.
The event was organised by the Sark Chamber of Commerce with the support of Sark Electricity Company.