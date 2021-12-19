Guernsey celebrates with Christmas tractor parade

Nearly 40 agricultural vehicles drove around Guernsey last night (Saturday 18 December) for the island's first annual Festive Tractor Parade.

Ben Le Page and Matthew Spruce announced the idea on social media.

They had only expected five or so vehicles but in the end 36 turned up decked in fairy lights and Christmas decorations.

They've come from the Bridge, from Torteval, some from just here and we've got all sorts, as well as tractors there are diggers and pick ups, it's absolutely amazing. Ben Le Page, Organiser

Thousands of people braved the cold, winter night to line the streets from Vazon to St Sampson and St Peter Port before snaking back to the west coast via Torteval and Forest.