Jersey Coastguard offer advice to sea swimmers this Christmas

Jersey Coastguard is offering advice to sea swimmers who are taking a dip this winter.

Many Christmas Day swims will be happening next week and the 12 Bays of Christmas is also running in both Jersey and Guernsey.

With this in mind, Jersey Coastguard has issued some safety advice for sea swimmers.

They are being urged to not swim alone and always check tides and weather forecasts beforehand.

People should also not just jump straight into the water or swim having had alcohol.

Wearing a bright hat, using a tow float and having warm, dry clothes ready for afterwards can also keep people safe.