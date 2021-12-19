Jersey man runs 100K around island to raise money for charity

A Jersey man has taken on the mammoth challenge of running 100K around the island.

Jono Haworth set off on his challenge in the early hours of Saturday 18 December to raise money for Jersey Cancer Relief.

The last twelve years my mother-in-law has been diagnosed with various types of cancer and she's fought tremendously over the those last twelve years. She's been helped out by many charities but one of them who really stuck out was Jersey Cancer Relief...So far, we've raised about £4,800 but I'm hoping today we can just nudge it over that £5,000 target. Jono Haworth, Runner

To train, he has been running an average of 80 kilometres per week.

He had planned to takes part in the Channel Islands 100K event but this was cancelled earlier this year.

Instead, he decided to complete the challenge solo in order to fundraise for charity.