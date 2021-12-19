Jersey man runs 100K around island to raise money for charity
A Jersey man has taken on the mammoth challenge of running 100K around the island.
Jono Haworth set off on his challenge in the early hours of Saturday 18 December to raise money for Jersey Cancer Relief.
To train, he has been running an average of 80 kilometres per week.
He had planned to takes part in the Channel Islands 100K event but this was cancelled earlier this year.
Instead, he decided to complete the challenge solo in order to fundraise for charity.