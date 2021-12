Recommendations have been made to make Jersey's roads safer which forms part of a new review.

The Island Road Safety Review, published on Friday 17 December, recommends introducing a target of a 50% reduction in fatal and serious injuries from 2023 until the end of 2032.

This structural review represents a significant milestone in our work to make Jersey’s roads safer for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians. We are now looking to set these ambitious targets to ensure we continue to move in the right direction. Deputy Kevin Lewis, Infrastructure Minister

There will also be a Road Safety Coordinator and Road Safety Officer appointed to help reduce fatalities and casualties.

The review follows a proposition put forward by Constable Karen Shenton-Stone.