Winner of Channel Islands Christmas Lottery to get almost £600K

The first prize winner of the Channel Islands Lottery will get almost £600,000 as the total stands.

This prize will continue to rise until the day of the draw in just under a week's time.

Last year the jackpot was £696,740.

Other prizes given out on the night range from £500 to £50,000 with proceeds going to charities across the Channel Islands

The first prize is growing faster now as we enter the final week of sales for the Christmas game. This is great news for a potential winner or winners and with the Social Investment Fund now taking applications for funding, local charities can be the winners too. Jon Taylor, Senior Lottery Officer for States Trading Group

The draw will happen in Jersey on Thursday 23 December during the ITV Channel TV bulletin from 6pm.