Winner of Channel Islands Christmas Lottery to get almost £600K
The first prize winner of the Channel Islands Lottery will get almost £600,000 as the total stands.
This prize will continue to rise until the day of the draw in just under a week's time.
Last year the jackpot was £696,740.
Other prizes given out on the night range from £500 to £50,000 with proceeds going to charities across the Channel Islands
The draw will happen in Jersey on Thursday 23 December during the ITV Channel TV bulletin from 6pm.