Winner of Channel Islands Christmas Lottery to get almost £600K

Credit ITV Channel TV
This prize will continue to rise until the day of the draw in just under a week's time. Credit: ITV Channel TV.

The first prize winner of the Channel Islands Lottery will get almost £600,000 as the total stands.

This prize will continue to rise until the day of the draw in just under a week's time.

Last year the jackpot was £696,740.

Other prizes given out on the night range from £500 to £50,000 with proceeds going to charities across the Channel Islands

The draw will happen in Jersey on Thursday 23 December during the ITV Channel TV bulletin from 6pm.