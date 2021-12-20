Almost 4,000 booster doses given out in Guernsey in one weekend

Almost 4,000 doses of the coronavirus booster have been given out in Guernsey in the space of a single weekend.

2,654 doses were administered on Saturday alone as islanders were able to attend drop-in sessions to receive the jab for the first time.

Vaccinations were given at the Community Vaccination Centre at Beau Sejour as well as three GP practices in the island.

On social media on Saturday (18 December), the Bailiwick's Director of Public Health praised the rollout - but said 'thank you does not seem adequate'.

Drop-in clinics are continuing at Beau Sejour where islanders can receive their third dose of the vaccine. Full details are available at gov.gg.

Public Health says the booster programme is a key part in slowing the number of positive cases, following the arrival of the Omicron variant in the island.