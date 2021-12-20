Deaf Jersey music student aims for the stars

Play video

Hot on the heels of EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis who became the first deaf winner of 'Strictly Come Dancing', Jersey has a rising star of its own.

21-year-old Jack Ashworth lost his hearing at just eight months old after catching life-threatening Pneumococcal meningitis.

His deafness did not stop him pursuing his love of music and he learnt to play both the flute and piano, largely through sensing the musical vibrations.

He is now completing a BA degree in Music Performance at Chichester University.

Jack recently performed his original composition 'Look at the Stars' to a congregation at St Mary's Church in Jersey whilst singing in church is restricted due to Covid-19.

He now plans to complete a Masters degree in music composition at Bognor Regis University, with the aim of making a career in composing film music.

He believes the success of deaf stars including Rose Ayling-Ellis will encourage more people with hearing loss into the entertainment industry.