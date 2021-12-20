Guernsey Police are investigating after two women allegedly had their drinks spiked at the weekend (18 and 19 December).

One man has been arrested.

Officers are providing support to the victims who have been praised for coming forward.

The incidents come just weeks after islanders boycotted bars and clubs in St Peter Port.

The Girls Night In initiative sought to raise awareness of the issues women are facing while out on the town.

Guernsey Police says: "Early reporting is extremely important in drink spiking cases, as it both helps us gather robust evidence and helps us understand the extent of the problem in Guernsey."

The force recently launched a sexual assault awareness campaign to try and make the island safer for women affected by such behaviour.