Organisations in Guernsey urged to prepare for Omicron wave

Organisations in Guernsey have been urged to review their preparations for the event of a potential wave of Omicron in the Bailiwick.

The Guernsey Local Resilience Forum - which includes figureheads from critical States services, utilities, the emergency services and the retail sector - met last week to consider the impact that a spike in infections may have on their operations.

The meeting looked at how different industries and sectors would cope if they saw a reduction in staffing numbers because of the virus of 50% or more.

The States is stepping up its preparations ahead of a rise in coronavirus cases which is expected over the next few weeks, following confirmation the Omicron variant had been identified in the Bailiwick.

I appreciate that different sectors and businesses, depending on size and nature, will have very different considerations and will be potentially impacted in different ways. If you haven’t revisited your continuity planning, I’d strongly encourage you to think about how you would operate with a proportion of your workforce being absent as a result of having to isolate because they have Covid-19. Jason Moriarty, States of Guernsey’s Strategic Lead for Operation Delivery

Attendees at the meeting said that the Bailiwick was behind the UK in terms of the wave and that a speedy rollout the booster programme was important in slowing the spread.

Over the weekend, almost 4,000 people got their booster doses at the Community Vaccination Centre and three GP practices in the island.