Permanent team of family support workers appointed in Jersey
A permanent team of 17 family support workers and one social worker has been recruited in Jersey.
The appointments are part of the government's mission to strengthen family support services in the island.
It comes just after six family rooms were opened by the Family Intervention Service in October.
The rooms were opened in memory of family support worker Tracey Najib, who lost her battle with cancer in May.
The government says Tracey worked hard to advocate for the creation of family rooms within the service.
The rooms include a parenting suite with a playroom and kitchen where parents will have the opportunity to learn to cook nutritious meals.
There is also a nursery for parents to spend time with babies and younger children while being supported by family support workers with bathing, changing, and feeding.
The family rooms were among the recommendations from the two-year review report by the Independent Jersey Care Inquiry, published in 2019.
The team will begin its work with Children's Social Care from 4 January.