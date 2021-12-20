Plans to increase taxi fares in Guernsey

Taxi fares in Guernsey could go up by more than 3% from Monday 17 January. A proposal from the States would mean a two mile journey increasing by 20p to £7.30 and a five mile journey would be increased by 60p to £19.30.

At the beginning of 2021, it was agreed with the Taxi Federation that the annual increase in tariff charges would not be implemented. Fares were last raised on 31 January 2020 by a rate of less than 1% .

The current proposal combines the 2020 increase with the 2.64% increase for 2021, giving a total increase of 3.34% for the two-year period.

The States says the minimum fare will remain at £4.50 and there will be no increase in the baggage charge of 20p per item.

Islanders can have their say on the proposals by getting in touch with The Director of Traffic and Highway Services.

Comments should be submitted in writing and addressed to:

The Director of Traffic and Highway Services, Bulwer Avenue Office, Bulwer Avenue, St. Sampson, GY1 3HY or by e-mail to traffic@gov.gg by Friday 7 January, 2022.