Three Jersey hotels bought to make way for 307 new homes

Three Jersey hotels have been bought to make way for 307 new homes.

The Mayfair, Stafford and Revere Hotels have been officially purchased by Andium.

The company will now start redeveloping the sites - aiding its target of delivering 3,000 new homes by 2030.

Work at the three sites is due to be completed by 2025.

Ian Gallichan, the company's chief executive, said: "We are very pleased to have purchased these three sites. This ensures that they will be developed to meet the needs of families on the Gateway or those who need assistance to purchase a home to live in."