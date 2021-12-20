Tighter Covid restrictions have been put in place for inmates at La Moye Prison in Jersey.

It comes after a surge in coronavirus cases amongst prisoners and staff.

There are known to be nine Covid cases amongst prisoners and eight cases amongst staff.

The changes include:

Visits will be limited to one in-person and one virtual one per week.

All visitors must have a negative PCR test result within 72 hours prior to entering the prison.

All professional appointments must be done online - that includes meetings with lawyers and probation services.

A reduction in the regularity of dentist and GP clinics.

The States of Jersey Police Service says it will continue to monitor the situation by carrying out regular testing amongst prisoners and staff.

It adds that every effort is being made to ensure that face to face visits will be possible for prisoners and their families.