Direct contacts of Omicron will no longer need to isolate in Jersey

Jersey Government has announced that all direct contacts of a positive case of Omicron will no longer need to isolate.

The change comes after the government received new advice from Public Health and the Scientific Technical Analytical (STAC).

Ministers had asked both bodies to review the previous policy last week.

Ministers have agreed to remove the need for direct contacts of an Omicron positive case to isolate for ten days. Direct contacts of an Omicron case will be treated in the same way as direct contacts of other variants and will therefore be required to have a PCR test when they are contact traced, and then to continue with lateral flow tests for 10 days. Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister

Currently, Jersey has recorded 15 positive cases of the Omicorn variant of coronavirus after sequencing test in a UK lab.

The change has come as Public Health officials say the evidence no longer support the policy of isolating these cases for 10 days as it has a 'partial effect'.