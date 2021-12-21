Guernsey residents asked to responsibly dispose of Christmas cooking waste

People in Guernsey are being reminded to dispose of their Christmas cooking fats correctly by using caddy bins instead of pouring them down the sink.

The island's water company has warned that any build-up in the waste water system could create blockages and cause flooding.

People should instead collect their waste and dispose of it in a black household food bin or at a waste recycling centre.

Some people may think disposing of oils down the sink is a quick fix, but the long-term implications of floods due to blocked drains are far more costly and time consuming for everyone. The aftermath of incorrectly disposing of fatty waste items is an issue that no one wants - especially over the festive season. Jon Holt, Operations Manager at Guernsey Water

Guernsey Water have released their top tips for people to follow so they limit their impact on the environment and waste system.

Cooking oil in small quantities can be wiped from pans with kitchen paper and placed in a black food waste caddy.

Roasting juices can be carefully poured into a pot and once solid, removed and put in a caddy.

It's still essential that we remind islanders again of responsible ways of disposing of cooking by-products, commonly used in Christmas cooking. By keeping drains clear we can ensure a better service and reduces the risk of blockages and floods. Jon Holt, Operations Manager at Guernsey Water

Other fats such as butter, goose or duck fat should also be cooled and once solid, placed in a caddy.

Larger amounts of vegetable oil from appliances such as deep fat fryers should be taken to the Longue Hougue Household Waste and Recycling Centre, where it will be shipped to the UK and recycled into fuel.

Businesses can also request commercial collection of oils for a small fee by contacting Waste Oil Recycling.