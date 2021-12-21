Guernsey unemployment continues to fall

Jobseekers.
Unemployment dropped by 48 from October to November. Credit: ITV Channel TV

The number of people left unemployed in Guernsey has fallen for a ninth consecutive month despite a shortage of workers in the hospitality sector.

At the end of October, 363 people were still unemployed but the figure has now gone down to 315, a drop of 48.

This is the first time since the pandemic started that unemployment levels have dropped below pre-pandemic levels at the comparative time of year.

Employers who are struggling to fill vacancies are being encouraged to get in touch with the job centre emailing job.centre@gov.gg or calling 222516.

