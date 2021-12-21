The number of people left unemployed in Guernsey has fallen for a ninth consecutive month despite a shortage of workers in the hospitality sector.

At the end of October, 363 people were still unemployed but the figure has now gone down to 315, a drop of 48.

This is the first time since the pandemic started that unemployment levels have dropped below pre-pandemic levels at the comparative time of year.

Seeing unemployment fall month on month continues to be a great source of encouragement. To see the levels of unemployment fall below pre-pandemic levels really is a fantastic achievement. Given the difficulties that employees, employers and the self-employed have faced over the past two years, it is fitting to celebrate this milestone. Deputy Peter Roffey, President of the Committee for Employment & Social Security

Employers who are struggling to fill vacancies are being encouraged to get in touch with the job centre emailing job.centre@gov.gg or calling 222516.