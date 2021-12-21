Guernsey unemployment continues to fall
The number of people left unemployed in Guernsey has fallen for a ninth consecutive month despite a shortage of workers in the hospitality sector.
At the end of October, 363 people were still unemployed but the figure has now gone down to 315, a drop of 48.
This is the first time since the pandemic started that unemployment levels have dropped below pre-pandemic levels at the comparative time of year.
Employers who are struggling to fill vacancies are being encouraged to get in touch with the job centre emailing job.centre@gov.gg or calling 222516.