Hartmann lifts lid on season two of Real Housewives of Jersey

ITV Channel's Sophie Dulson spoke to Housewives star Tessa Hartmann

Real Housewives of Jersey is returning to our screens this Christmas with new cast members.

The series which airs on Monday 27 December at 9pm will have 'plenty of activities and will be packed with excitement'.

Tessa Hartmann says the series will really showcase the island and promote 'Brand Jersey' to not only UK viewers but to an international audience as well.

Sarha Courtnay and Karen Loderick-Peace are the two new housewives to join the cast and Hartman claims they will have an interesting impact on the group dynamic.

It is an interesting period for them to join the group that was so fractious and probably quite a shock to them. Certainly as the viewer left the first series you didn't feel like that, it felt like we all got on and went through the rollercoaster and were all friends but were clearly not friends which I think is sad. Tessa Hartmann, Real Housewives of Jersey star

Tessa also highlights that she will take a back seat in the series and will only feature in the first two episodes, specifically around her 25 wedding anniversary celebrations.

All episodes will be available to stream on ITV Hub from 7am the same day.