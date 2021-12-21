Islanders in Jersey can change PCR test appointments online

Covid PCR Swab
It is hoped that the move will reduce the number of missed appointments. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Islanders in Jersey can now change their PCR test appointment times online.

This service will be available to people who are identified as direct contacts of positive cases of coronavirus and is hoped it will reduce the pressure on the Covid-19 helpline.

Appointments can be changed by clicking on a link included in the original email from Jersey's Government to the direct contact.

Previously, direct contacts had to rearrange appointment by calling the coronavirus helpline.

