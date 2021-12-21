Jersey man wins prestigious accolade at New York Photography Awards

Play video

Photographer Marc Le Cornu gives his reaction to winning the award

A Jersey man has won an award at the prestigious New York Photography Awards.

Marc Le Cornu won the award for editorial photography of the year in the sport category for his aerial shot of the Super League Triathlon.

He has since received applause and congratulations from all around the world from various social media channels.

I'd love to travel the world shooting all different areas with the drone and getting imagery from around the world. I've been lucky enough to go to a few places already like Saudi Arabia and Menorca but some further afield places, it would be the dream to go to those shoots. Marc Le Cornu, Photographer

He hopes that international recognition like this will open the door for his imagery to go onto the world stage as it will be shown in a New York gallery and online.

Marc says he has a few projects in the pipeline to promote Jersey by using its diverse landscapes and terrains which he intends to start in the summer.