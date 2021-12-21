Ministers to discuss further Covid support for Jersey businesses

Ministers in Jersey are meeting today (21 December) to discuss further support for businesses which have been impacted by Omicron and the ongoing effects of the pandemic.

Companies called for extra support after the government announced new restrictions, which come into effect on 4 January 2022.

In November it was revealed that more than £5 million was overclaimed by businesses using Jersey's Co-Funded Payroll Scheme.

The meeting comes after a letter was sent by the island's Economic Development Minister to Jersey's Chamber of Commerce showing his support.

In the letter, Senator Farnham said the government acknowledges the pressure felt by Jersey's businesses and reassured them that financial support will be available.

Senator Farnham added that Ministers were meeting to discuss the isolation requirements for direct contacts of Omicron cases in the island and hopes it will end "early" this week.

As Jersey officials meet to discuss support for businesses, Guernsey States members are urging the hospitality industry to up internal Covid procedures to avoid closures.