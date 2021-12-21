Sark Electricity will be nationalised following government vote

Sark Electricity is to be nationalised after the government voted through plans to buy the island's only power provider.

The decision was announced in a meeting held by the Chief Pleas tonight (21 December).

A compulsory purchase order was launched in November in a bid to protect the island's sole electricity supplier.

Officials hope that the purchase will now give residents a more guaranteed electricity supply, after the company announced it would 'shortly cease trading' in June.

Sark's government had tried to come to an agreement with representatives from Sark Electricity Ltd but they were unsuccessful.

The law will now be sent to the Privy Council for Royal Assent.