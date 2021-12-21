Sure and JT broke competition rules, Guernsey watchdog finds

Two telecoms companies could face a fine after Guernsey's competition watchdog ruled they had tried to illegally control the provision of mobile networks in the Bailiwick.

The Guernsey Competition and Regulatory Authority says both Sure and JT shared information with one another on a level which was 'well beyond legitimate purposes'.

Following an investigation, the regulator claims the companies worked together on a plan to benefit their own networks which was not disclosed to the regulator or the States of Guernsey.

Competitors are not allowed to exchange information with each other on their commercial strategy, which includes the matters on which JT and Sure repeatedly exchanged information. This behaviour risked damaging fair competition in Guernsey and, ultimately, Guernsey consumers' interests. Guernsey Competition and Regulatory Authority

The GCRA says the two companies planned to roll out 5G technology at a slower pace than requested by the States of Guernsey. However, this was not in line with the position the two firms agreed to take with Government, which was that they were both working to roll it out at the same time or ahead of the UK.

The investigation also found that the two companies discussed JT potentially removing mobile network infrastructure in Guernsey in return for Sure doing the same in Jersey. Airtel, another mobile provider in the Bailiwick, was not involved with this arrangement - despite potentially being impacted as it shares telephone masts with the two companies.

Sure's CEO has refuted the conclusions of the investigation saying the GCRA's approach to the issue has 'lacked principle, fairness and reason.' The company intends to appeal the decision at the Royal Court.