Tasers could be given to all police officers in Jersey after successful trial
All police officers in Jersey could soon be allowed to carry tasers.
A year trial started in March 2021 but has been cut short to allow time for the proposals to be debated ahead of the election.
The island's Home Affairs Minister Deputy Gregory Guida has lodged a proposition with the States, calling for tasers to be rolled out across the force.
Politicians will consider the plans at a States Assembly sitting in February.
If approved, officers will be required to complete training before being given a taser and they would be asked to film any incidents on body-worn cameras for evidence.