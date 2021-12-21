Tasers could be given to all police officers in Jersey after successful trial

All police officers in Jersey could soon be allowed to carry tasers.

A year trial started in March 2021 but has been cut short to allow time for the proposals to be debated ahead of the election.

The island's Home Affairs Minister Deputy Gregory Guida has lodged a proposition with the States, calling for tasers to be rolled out across the force.

It is clear from this trial that concerns around a sharp increase in the use of taser by police under the new deployment model have not materialised ... The Minister has absolute confidence that extending the arrangements that have been in place since March 2021 will not damage the excellent relationship between our police force and the community that they serve. Jersey's Home Affairs office

Politicians will consider the plans at a States Assembly sitting in February.

If approved, officers will be required to complete training before being given a taser and they would be asked to film any incidents on body-worn cameras for evidence.