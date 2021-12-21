The Channel Islands distillery selling rum to Barbados and thriving during Covid

Play video

Report by ITV Channel's Josh Wilde

The pandemic forced many businesses to close their doors but for one Jersey drinks company, it has also opened new ones.

The Channel Islands Liquor Company started their St Helier rum and gin distillery in November 2019, just months before Covid hit.

They say lockdown allowed them the opportunity to try recipes and explore more markets.

With Covid shutting our doors, it gave us a chance to focus on what we do. We decided we were not going to just rest on our laurels, we were going to innovate and create something new. Oliver Watts, Operations Manager at the Channel Islands Liquor Company

The company created a spiced rum, mixing four varieties from Nicaragua, Panama, Dominican Republic and Barbados to make a base blend - before adding a locally-grown indica plant.

Its rum has been successful across the Channel Islands and globally, even exporting to the drink's so-called home Barbados.

We managed to distribute both of our indica rums to Barbados which is genuinely unbelievable when you think about selling rum to Bajans. It seems like something they would have plenty of but for a small company, especially in the Channel Islands to be selling a local product to Barbados ... what we're doing has never been done before, no-one has decided to put the botanical of indica into rum. Oliver Watts, Operations Manager at the Channel Islands Liquor Company

The company created a spiced rum, mixing four varieties from Nicaragua, Panama, Dominican Republic and Barbados to make a base blend. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Taking 18 months to think up, the bottle won three awards including best rum design at the 2020 World Rum Awards.

The type of people that go to the World Rum Awards are generational rum makers from the Caribbean and Americas. We had an entrance from the Channel Islands with an indica-infused rum. To get an accolade like that behind us was just the first footing that we needed. Oliver Watts, Operations Manager at the Channel Islands Liquor Company

The distillery is based in a historic building on St Helier's South Pier, which used to be a sail loft where boats would go to get fixed after being damaged in bad storms.

That maritime theme is reflected in the bottle's design which includes a number of local references, such as an artist's drawing of the Channel Islands and the distillery's coordinates engraved in the cork stopper.