The Channel Islands distillery selling rum to Barbados and thriving during Covid

The pandemic forced many businesses to close their doors but for one Jersey drinks company, it has also opened new ones.
The Channel Islands Liquor Company started their St Helier rum and gin distillery in November 2019, just months before Covid hit.
They say lockdown allowed them the opportunity to try recipes and explore more markets.
The company created a spiced rum, mixing four varieties from Nicaragua, Panama, Dominican Republic and Barbados to make a base blend - before adding a locally-grown indica plant.
Its rum has been successful across the Channel Islands and globally, even exporting to the drink's so-called home Barbados.
Taking 18 months to think up, the bottle won three awards including best rum design at the 2020 World Rum Awards.
The distillery is based in a historic building on St Helier's South Pier, which used to be a sail loft where boats would go to get fixed after being damaged in bad storms.
That maritime theme is reflected in the bottle's design which includes a number of local references, such as an artist's drawing of the Channel Islands and the distillery's coordinates engraved in the cork stopper.