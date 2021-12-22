Channel Islands: Government services Christmas opening hours

Government services across the Channel Islands have published details of their limited opening times over the Christmas period.

Jersey

Many public facing services will be closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day and will be operating on reduced hours on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

The services that islanders are reminded to check include:

Coronavirus Helpline - Normal hours 8am-6pm, 10am-4pm weekends and bank holidays

Covid-19 Safe (Business Support) - Normal hours 8am-6pm but limited hours on:

24 and 31 December - 8am to 4pm

25 and 26 December and 1 January - 8am to 1pm

Vaccine Centre - Normal hours 11:30am-6:30pm but limited hours on:

24, 25, 26, 31 December and 1 January - Closed

27, 28, 31 December and 2 January - 08:30am to 3:30pm

La Collette Waste Treatment

Closing from 12:30pm on 24 December

Closed between 25 to 28 December and 1 to 3 January

Customer and Local Services-Business Hub

Closed 25-28 December

Jersey Library

Closed from 1pm on 24 December to 28 December

Closed 1 to 3 January

Hospital Pharmacy and Laboratory

25 to 28 December and 1 to 3 January 10am to 1:30pm

Covid-19 harbour testing centre - Operating normal hours expect on:

24 and 27 December and 2 and 3 January between 8am and 3pm

25 December between 8am to 11am

26 December and 1 January between 1pm and 5pm

31 December between 8am and 12pm

For a full list of opening times check the COVID-19 Christmas hours and Department Christmas hours.

Many of our public facing services will be closed over the Christmas period to allow staff to spend time with their families and friends. However, some essential services will remain open. We hugely appreciate all staff who will be working over Christmas to ensure Island life continues to run smoothly. Paul Martin, Interim Chief Executive Officer

Guernsey

The coronavirus clinical and non-clinical helpline will be available over the holidays with the exception of some bank holidays, and with some reduced opening hours to give the teams a rest, but their inboxes will be monitored.

We will be carrying out Covid-19 tests and returning results every day except Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Years day. If you are awaiting a result over this period please be aware it may take slightly longer than usual.

The Community Vaccination Centre (CVC) will be open every day, with the exception of Christmas Day.

The CVC will operate reduced hours on:

Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve - closes at 2.30pm

Boxing Day and New Year’s Day - 12.30pm-5pm

We will continue to promote walk-in clinics via social media.

Lateral Flow Tests (LFT) remain available for collection from the Guernsey Information Centre on Tuesdays and Thursdays (9am-3pm) and Saturdays (10-2pm), excluding bank holidays. LFTs can also be collected on Wednesday 29 December between 9am-3pm as an additional day during the Christmas period.

If you develop any symptoms or have had a positive LFT result please stay at home, and register for a PCR test online or by calling the clinical helpline.

If you feel very unwell and need help, the 999 emergency number is of course open 24/7 every day of the year.

Full Christmas opening times are available here.