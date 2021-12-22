Christmas spirit 'saved' after missing Guernsey dog found

A missing dog in Guernsey has been found after islanders discovered him over the cliff at Icart.

Nine-month-old Riley went missing yesterday (21 December), and the £5,000 advertised reward has since been donated to Guernsey Fire & Rescue.

Guernsey Fire & Rescue undertook the rescue mission bringing Riley back up to safety, as well as multiple rescuers who scaled the cliff to retrieve the missing dog.

The dog's owners have said "Christmas has been saved" and that the community coming together to help find Riley showed the "true spirit of Guernsey".

He has since been reunited with his owners and is said to be "being spoilt rotten" at home.