The self-isolation period for people with coronavirus in Guernsey is being cut from 10 to seven days.

People will be able to leave quarantine as long as they have no symptoms and receive negative lateral flow test results on days six and seven.

The changes bring Guernsey in line with the UK.

In making these changes, we have tried to take a proportionate position that is appropriate for the Bailiwick. The aim of this approach is to help break chains of transmission while also minimising the impact of self-isolation on people's lives and livelihoods. Dr Nicola Brink, Guernsey's Director of Public Health

The States says those who leave isolation will have to follow 'enhanced passive follow up'.

Anyone who fails to abide by the rules could be prosecuted.