Islanders in Guernsey advised to limit social contact this Christmas
Islanders in Guernsey are being advised by the government to limit their social contact with others this Christmas to slow the spread of Covid-19.
The decision comes after the Civil Contingences Authority (CCA) met yesterday (December 21) to discuss the impact of the Omicron variant and its spread within the community.
The Government says that despite low number of hospitalisations and good progress being made with the booster jab programme, there is still a lack of data on the omicron variant and that is why they have issued this advice.
The government are still strongly recommending for islanders to:
Use face coverings
Stay at home if they have any symptoms of coronavirus
Continue to take regular lateral flow tests