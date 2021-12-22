Islanders in Guernsey advised to limit social contact this Christmas

Islanders in Guernsey are being advised by the government to limit their social contact with others this Christmas to slow the spread of Covid-19.

The decision comes after the Civil Contingences Authority (CCA) met yesterday (December 21) to discuss the impact of the Omicron variant and its spread within the community.

Islanders know well the ways in which they can prevent the transmission of the virus. It’s good to see face coverings being widely used, and we know many people are using lateral flow tests. Both of these things really do help prevent transmissions. Our aim is to slow the speed of transmission so our health services or other critical infrastructure aren’t overwhelmed. Dr Nicola Brink, Guernsey Director of Public Health

The Government says that despite low number of hospitalisations and good progress being made with the booster jab programme, there is still a lack of data on the omicron variant and that is why they have issued this advice.

The government are still strongly recommending for islanders to:

Use face coverings

Stay at home if they have any symptoms of coronavirus

Continue to take regular lateral flow tests