Jersey's government reintroduce Co-Funded Payroll Scheme in response to Omicron

Jersey's government have reintroduced the Co-Funded Payroll Scheme (CFPS) and the Fixed Cost Support Scheme (FCSS) for businesses in response to the Omicron variant.

These packages will be available to businesses for December 2021 and January 2022.

Businesses that have seen a fall in income over 20% this month compared to December 2019 will be eligible for the financial support.

It is clear that Omicron has affected consumer confidence, and that businesses and livelihoods continue to need support in some sectors. We will maintain support where it is needed, as we have throughout the pandemic. Senator Lyndon Farnham, Jersey's Minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture

Each business can claim up to £1,250 per worker for the month with applications back dated for each month respectively.

These will be available on top of the current support packages which include:

Visitor Attraction and Events Scheme

Visitor Accommodation Support Scheme

Fiscal Stimulus Fund

Deferred Social Security and GST

£500,000 Co-Funded Payroll Scheme estimated cost per month

We gave an assurance when we closed the last Co-Funded Payroll Scheme that we would look to reinstate it if circumstances changed. The Omicron variant and public health guidance has meant that some businesses are seeing a downturn in trade and we see the reintroduction of the CFPS for a defined period as an insurance against the unknown factors and potential impact of Omicron. Deputy Susie Pinel, Jersey's Minister for Treasury and Resources

The CFPS was initially established in April 2020 to help businesses and islanders by subsidising companies and the self-employed payroll.