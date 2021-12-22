Jersey's government reintroduce Co-Funded Payroll Scheme in response to Omicron

The funding has been reintroduced following the increase transmission of the Omicron strain of Covid-19. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Jersey's government have reintroduced the Co-Funded Payroll Scheme (CFPS) and the Fixed Cost Support Scheme (FCSS) for businesses in response to the Omicron variant.

These packages will be available to businesses for December 2021 and January 2022.

Businesses that have seen a fall in income over 20% this month compared to December 2019 will be eligible for the financial support.

Each business can claim up to £1,250 per worker for the month with applications back dated for each month respectively.

These will be available on top of the current support packages which include:

  • Visitor Attraction and Events Scheme

  • Visitor Accommodation Support Scheme

  • Fiscal Stimulus Fund

  • Deferred Social Security and GST

The CFPS was initially established in April 2020 to help businesses and islanders by subsidising companies and the self-employed payroll.

