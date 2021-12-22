Jersey's top medic warns new Covid restrictions are likely in the New Year

Jersey's top medic says further restrictions are likely in the New Year as the Omicron variant of coronavirus continues to spread.

15 cases have been found so far in the island, although the real number is expected to be higher.

Speaking to ITV Channel TV, Jersey's Director of Public Health Professor Peter Bradley thinks tougher measures may be needed to control the virus.

With the rise in infections that inevitably is going to come, we will need to look at what policies we need. I would anticipate that there would be some changes, particularly as we move into January. Professor Peter Bradley, Jersey's Director of Public Health

The warning comes after Jersey followed Guernsey in scrapping isolation measures for direct contacts of Omicron cases.

Instead of quarantining for ten days at home, contacts will only need to take a PCR test and daily lateral flow tests.

Those currently in isolation have been told that it is safe to leave quarantine and follow the new measures.