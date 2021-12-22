Exclusive
Jersey's top medic warns new Covid restrictions are likely in the New Year
Jersey's top medic says further restrictions are likely in the New Year as the Omicron variant of coronavirus continues to spread.
15 cases have been found so far in the island, although the real number is expected to be higher.
Speaking to ITV Channel TV, Jersey's Director of Public Health Professor Peter Bradley thinks tougher measures may be needed to control the virus.
The warning comes after Jersey followed Guernsey in scrapping isolation measures for direct contacts of Omicron cases.
Instead of quarantining for ten days at home, contacts will only need to take a PCR test and daily lateral flow tests.
Those currently in isolation have been told that it is safe to leave quarantine and follow the new measures.