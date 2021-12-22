Les Amis buys former Jersey hotel to create specialist care facility

Jersey charity Les Amis - which supports islanders who require 24-hour care - has purchased the former Hampshire Hotel site and plan to develop it into a specialist care facility.

'Maison Les Amis' will offer long-term residential accommodation to adults with learning disabilities who have nursing or special care needs.

Residents would have access to tailored care, including for those with early on-set dementia - a condition which particularly affects those with pre-existing learning disabilities.

The plans include several self-contained apartments to maintain residents' independence into their later years.

With this facility in Jersey, we will be the first to offer services at a higher level than can be currently provided for people with Down's Syndrome and other learning disabilities. These facilities will offer care to those with special needs throughout their lives and is something that Jersey desperately needs as the ageing population put pressure on existing services. Shaun Findlay, Managing Director of Les Amis

The purchase of the former hotel site went through on 17 December after the charity was given a private donation.

Les Amis says the number of people diagnosed with dementia is expected to double within the next two decades, posing particular challenges about the level of care.