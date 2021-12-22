Les Amis buys former Jersey hotel to create specialist care facility
Jersey charity Les Amis - which supports islanders who require 24-hour care - has purchased the former Hampshire Hotel site and plan to develop it into a specialist care facility.
'Maison Les Amis' will offer long-term residential accommodation to adults with learning disabilities who have nursing or special care needs.
Residents would have access to tailored care, including for those with early on-set dementia - a condition which particularly affects those with pre-existing learning disabilities.
The plans include several self-contained apartments to maintain residents' independence into their later years.
The purchase of the former hotel site went through on 17 December after the charity was given a private donation.
Les Amis says the number of people diagnosed with dementia is expected to double within the next two decades, posing particular challenges about the level of care.