Passengers stranded as Blue Islands cancels Jersey flights

The Christmas getaway was brought to an abrupt halt for many hoping to leave Jersey this evening (22 December) after a number of flights were cancelled.

It was put down to a mix of staff and technical problems.

Blue Islands apologised to those who were left stranded at the airport.

Passengers in Southampton reported long queues as they waited to book onto flights scheduled for tomorrow (23 December).

Jersey Airport is experiencing one of its busiest weeks of the year, with customers encouraged to arrive earlier than they normally would to ensure they have enough time to get through security.

ITV Channel has requested a full response from Blue Islands.