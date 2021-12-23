Channel Islands Christmas Lottery has to be redrawn
The Channel Islands Christmas Lottery numbers have been declared null and void after an administrative error.
The original draw included numbers on tickets which had not been sold and this included the top prize number.
The Channel Islands Christmas lottery is a joint venture between the States of Guernsey and the Government of Jersey and they have admitted the error.
ITV Channel were only notified by the organisers of the mistake after the broadcast of the 6pm news programme earlier tonight (23 December).
The jackpot figure had reached £630,852
