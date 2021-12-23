Channel Islands Christmas Lottery has to be redrawn

The Channel Islands Christmas Lottery numbers have been declared null and void after an administrative error.

The original draw included numbers on tickets which had not been sold and this included the top prize number.

The Channel Islands Christmas lottery is a joint venture between the States of Guernsey and the Government of Jersey and they have admitted the error.

The draw procedure for the CI Christmas Lottery was initiated as planned at 6.00pm in time for the live announcement of the results during the second half of the ITV broadcast. Channel Islands Lottery

Unfortunately a batch of unsold tickets were initially included in the draw, which should have been excluded, and this was identified when alphanumerical checks on the initial winning numbers was concluded. The first run draw was therefore void, and the winning numbers were once again selected at random, including only those tickets that had been sold. Channel Islands Lottery

ITV Channel were only notified by the organisers of the mistake after the broadcast of the 6pm news programme earlier tonight (23 December).

The jackpot figure had reached £630,852

The redrawn numbers can be found here.