Channel Islands: Redrawn Christmas lottery winning numbers

The jackpot for the winner will be over £600,000 Credit: ITV Channel TV

The winning numbers for the 2021 Channel Islands Christmas Lottery are:

The initial draw had been declared void as it included numbers on tickets which had not been sold and this included the top prize number.

  • First Prize and Jackpot Winner

  • Second Prize

5 people have won £10,000 each

  • 357095

  • 371623

  • 1039524

  • 1653808

  • 1807596

15 people have won £2,500 each

  • 142611

  • 882322

  • 1777502

  • 320547

  • 935135

  • 1778731

  • 402997

  • 1403827

  • 1803603

  • 564264

  • 1434555

  • 2142672

  • 770757

  • 1715891

  • 2296693

20 people have won £1,000 each

  • 164952

  • 1048010

  • 1700804

  • 2232022

  • 291578

  • 1265175

  • 1753101

  • 2237781

  • 504388

  • 1528331

  • 1842051

  • 2252717

  • 777522

  • 1534835

  • 2210329

  • 2492770

  • 893519

  • 1562721

  • 2216027

  • 2508542

25 people have won £500 each

  • 364421

  • 528379

  • 830923

  • 1325072

  • 2116210

  • 405595

  • 593490

  • 916676

  • 1457577

  • 2215368

  • 427980

  • 788946

  • 947815

  • 1662430

  • 2262258

  • 477625

  • 825890

  • 1204794

  • 1809520

  • 2344087

  • 515194

  • 828793

  • 1311706

  • 1866993

  • 2374748

