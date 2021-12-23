Channel Islands: Redrawn Christmas lottery winning numbers

The winning numbers for the 2021 Channel Islands Christmas Lottery are:

The initial draw had been declared void as it included numbers on tickets which had not been sold and this included the top prize number.

First Prize and Jackpot Winner

£630,852 551270

Second Prize

£50,000 161485

5 people have won £10,000 each

357095

371623

1039524

1653808

1807596

15 people have won £2,500 each

142611

882322

1777502

320547

935135

1778731

402997

1403827

1803603

564264

1434555

2142672

770757

1715891

2296693

20 people have won £1,000 each

164952

1048010

1700804

2232022

291578

1265175

1753101

2237781

504388

1528331

1842051

2252717

777522

1534835

2210329

2492770

893519

1562721

2216027

2508542

25 people have won £500 each