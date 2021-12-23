Channel Islands: Redrawn Christmas lottery winning numbers
The winning numbers for the 2021 Channel Islands Christmas Lottery are:
The initial draw had been declared void as it included numbers on tickets which had not been sold and this included the top prize number.
First Prize and Jackpot Winner
Second Prize
5 people have won £10,000 each
357095
371623
1039524
1653808
1807596
15 people have won £2,500 each
142611
882322
1777502
320547
935135
1778731
402997
1403827
1803603
564264
1434555
2142672
770757
1715891
2296693
20 people have won £1,000 each
164952
1048010
1700804
2232022
291578
1265175
1753101
2237781
504388
1528331
1842051
2252717
777522
1534835
2210329
2492770
893519
1562721
2216027
2508542
25 people have won £500 each
364421
528379
830923
1325072
2116210
405595
593490
916676
1457577
2215368
427980
788946
947815
1662430
2262258
477625
825890
1204794
1809520
2344087
515194
828793
1311706
1866993
2374748