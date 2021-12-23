Jersey's Durrell Dasher run raises over £5,000 for conservation projects

More than £5,000 has been raised for the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust thanks to the annual Durrell Dasher in Jersey.

Over 200 runners braved the cold to race in the event earlier this month.

Many embraced the festive theme by completing the course in fancy dress.

Last year's race had to be scaled back due to coronavirus restrictions in Jersey.

The virtual Durrell Dasher was excellent last year, but it was brilliant to be able to support getting everyone back on the roads this year and wonderful to see so many embrace the festive spirit. We're looking forward to next year already. Phil Bain, Deputy Managing Director of Rathbones in Jersey

Money raised will go towards protecting endangered species around the world.

The Christmas fancy dress outfits were fantastic, and the atmosphere was very festive, which is what made the event so special. We are so grateful to everyone who took part – their amazing efforts are helping to save some of the world’s rarest wildlife. Alex Shears, Durrell’s Director of Communications and Fundraising

Organisers say they are already looking forward to bringing the race back next year and have thanked everyone who has donated so generously.