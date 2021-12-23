Jersey's Durrell Dasher run raises over £5,000 for conservation projects
More than £5,000 has been raised for the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust thanks to the annual Durrell Dasher in Jersey.
Over 200 runners braved the cold to race in the event earlier this month.
Many embraced the festive theme by completing the course in fancy dress.
Last year's race had to be scaled back due to coronavirus restrictions in Jersey.
Money raised will go towards protecting endangered species around the world.
Organisers say they are already looking forward to bringing the race back next year and have thanked everyone who has donated so generously.