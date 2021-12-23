Final preparations underway for Channel Islands Christmas Lottery

Final preparations are underway for the Channel Islands Christmas Lottery.

The lucky winner of the top prize will receive more than £600,000.

Over 60 runners up will win prizes between £500 to £50,000.

Last year's top prize was claimed by a syndicate at La Mare De Carteret High School in Guernsey, who split a staggering £696,740.

Money raised from the draw will go towards supporting the work of charities and other worthy causes across Jersey and Guernsey.

The draw takes place live on ITV Channel TV at 6pm on Thursday 23 December.