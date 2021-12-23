Guernsey's Chief Minister reflects on a year dominated by Covid-19 and education

Play video

ITV Channel's Katherine Levy sat down with Deputy Peter Ferbrache to discuss the last year.

In a year that has seen many ups and downs - ITV Channel had the opportunity to sit down with Guernsey's Chief Minister, Deputy Peter Ferbrache to look back and reflect.

The Chief Minister reflected on a year where Guernsey's news agenda had dominated by Covid-19 and education system across the island.

Deputy Ferbrache said that it had been a difficult year and that it was expected to be, but he had not expected the pandemic to last this long.

Challenging and interesting but had no regrets Deputy Peter Ferbrache, Guernsey's Chief Minister

The Chief Minister hopes and remains optimistic that by this time next year the Bailiwick would have adapted to live with various variants in a more relaxed manner.

Ultimately he says that they look at the UK data but make decisions that are in the best interests of the Bailiwick.

Schools

Deputy Ferbrache said that there had been "constructive conversations" in regards to children returning to school after the Christmas holidays.

He confirmed that decisions had been made and would be announced in due course however he said they were always under review with the developing situation.

Teachers and teaching assistant who are on the front line, I'd give them a hug if I could as they've done a brilliant job. There also allowing the economy to continue otherwise those children would be at home and mums and dads would need to take time off work to look after them. Deputy Peter Ferbrache, Guernsey's Chief Minister

The Chief Minister praised all of the islands school staff for working on the front line to keep the economy going and educating the children in extremely difficult circumstances.

He also said that he endeavored to do the best to give them all the support they needed but acknowledged it would not be easy as the government could not necessarily provide everything.

Business Impact

He acknowledged that some businesses takings were down between 30-40%, especially in the hospitality sector who have had their season in effect wiped out.

The Chief Minister could not comment directly on potential grants but said that if a case was put forward, they would consider it but he does not know what it would be.

However, he felt the States had done enough up to this point but said and expected that the States would be asked to do more.

Travel

Deputy Ferbrache mentioned the government were close to allowing fully vaccinated travellers freedom to travel but the new variant curtailed their plans.

The leader admitted that efforts were being made to rectify the travel tracker as he understood that it was complicated for some, especially those who had travelled from outside the UK.

I appreciate that other people who have had to use it more regularly than me and going further afield, certainly outside the UK have found it more difficult. Were looking at it, we appreciate there is problems and again effort it being made to improve the situation. Deputy Peter Ferbrache, Guernsey's Chief Minister

Personal reflections

The islands top politician also mentioned that a low point turning his premiership has been the personal attacks and 'snidy' comments.

He noted one particular instance where another politician brought his daughter into the situation when there was no need. He went on to say that he would never respect that individual again.

Mr Ferbrache put the problem down to a small minority on social media who would blow things out of proportion.