Jersey Police appeal for information after fight in Minden Place

Jersey Police are appealing for information after reports of a fight between two men around Minden Place.

It happened at approximately 9:20pm on Tuesday 21 December outside the fish market by the car park.

One man sustained minor injuries .

One of the men was said to be wearing a grey jogging suit while the other was wearing a high-viz work jacket.

A 27-year-old man was arrested shortly after by Police officers and has since been released on bail.

It is not believed that the men knew each other.

Anyone who may have seen this or who has any information is asked to contact police on 612612 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form at Crimestoppers-uk.org