Jersey government have outlined changes to their safer travel policy which will come into effect from 4 January.

The enhanced testing and isolation for people who have travelled outside the common travel area will no longer apply.

These passengers will now be subject to the same requirements regardless of travel history unless they have visited a UK red list country.

Also, to be considered fully vaccinated a individual:

Aged 12 to 17 must have two doses of MHRA approved vaccine + two weeks

Aged 18 and over must have two doses + booster dose of MHRA approved vaccine + two weeks

Individuals who do not qualify under this criteria can either complete a negative PCR test 72 hours before arrival in Jersey or have a free PCR test on arrival and isolate until they receive a negative test result.

Other changes include the need for passengers aged 12 and over to complete a pre departure travel form, previously it was individuals aged 11 and over.