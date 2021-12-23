Jersey's government buys Celtic coin hoard

Jersey's government have successfully completed the purchase of a two-thousand year old coin hoard.

The Le Câtillon II Coin Hoard was discovered by two local detectorists in 2012 in a field in Grouville, and has been bought at the cost of £4.25 million.

The items discovered include the 'world’s largest ever Celtic coin hoard', Europe’s 'largest ever collection' of torque neck rings and, a fabric bag full of gold and silver jewellery.

This is an outcome which will ensure that this unique part of Jersey’s history remains in the Island for this and future generations. Since its discovery nine years ago, Jersey Heritage conservators, archaeologists and volunteers have unpicked and studied the hoard, but there is still much that it can reveal about Jersey and our place in the world at the time of Christ. Senator John Le Fondre, Jersey's Chief Minister

Due to Jersey law, the coin hoard became property of the Crown once it was discovered, prompting negotiations between government and HM Receiver General, Alan Blair, who has represented the Crown and the finders.

The transaction was completed on 17 December, using the Civil Asset Recovery Fund.

I think all Islanders will welcome the news that this internationally-significant piece of our history will stay in Jersey. I regard it as appropriate that money from the Civil Asset Recovery Fund is used to settle its future. Deputy Susie Pinel, Minister for Treasury and Resources

The final cost to purchase the treasure was £4,250,000, which includes a previous interim payment of £737,000, having been agreed by the Council of Ministers.

Included in that final cost was £250,000 which was paid to Jersey Heritage for their work separating the treasure and its contents, and an additional £250,000, which will be used to establish a trust.

All parties have agreed that the establishment of a trust will ensure that the coin hoard can be enjoyed and studied by future generations. The Crown will undertake the work needed to establish an independent trust, the purpose of which will be to promote scientific and educational research into the hoard. Alan Blair, HM Receiver General

Jersey's Chief Minister, Senator John Le Fondre said that if the hoard had been dispersed globally, the "inherent value to Jersey would have been lost". He continued to say that the agreement made "satisfies the interests of the finders, the Crown and the Island".