Your guide to the Channel Islands Christmas Day and Boxing Day swims

Are you planning a Christmas day or Boxing day swim?

Jersey Met expects the sea temperature to be around 10 degrees.

Here is everything you need to know about the dips taking place in the Channel Islands this year.

Jersey

Jersey Swimming Club

They are holding their annual Christmas Day dip at Havre Des Pas from 11am.

Participants are advised to bring hot drinks along as they may not be able to provide them after the swim.

They will also be collecting charitable donations for Jersey Cheshire Homes.

Healing Waves

The charity are holding their first ever Christmas day dip, 'Jingle all the Waves, at Le Braye from 9:45am.

Participants are encouraged to wear fancy dress, with prizes for the best costumes.

Funds are being raised for the charity to continue their work in providing people with disabilities access to water activities in a safe and inclusive environment.

Jersey Hospice Care and Macmillan Cancer Support

Both are holding their annual meet up at The Old Smugglers Inn on the Ouaisne slip from 10:20am.

Warm refreshments will be provided for participants at the Old Smugglers after the event.

The dip will be raising money for both charities.

Jersey Surf Club

The Surf club will be meeting at Watersplash in St Ouen's from 10:50am and are hoping to be in the water by 11am after a group photo.

This swim is for experienced swimmers and surfers only.

Greve De Lecq

St Ouen's Football Club have organised their 7th Christmas Day swim at Greve De Lecq from 11am.

Proceeds will go towards Maison des Landes' new development in the parish.

Participants will be served mulled wine as a reward at the Prince of Wales Hotel after the swim.

Guernsey

Guernsey swimming club

The swimming club are holding their annual 'Polar Bear' Christmas Day dip at La Vallette bathing pools from 9:30am.

Everyone of all ages and abilities is invited and participants will get a certificate after the event.

Cheshire Homes

Boxing day islanders are invited to take part in the Cheshire Homes sea swim at Cobo beach which begins at 9:30am.

The popular event is raising money for the charity which provides long term residential care for people with disabilities.

How to stay safe when open water swimming

Stay within your limits

Outdoor swimming is very different to swimming in a pool. There are lots of possible hazards. Know your ability and know your limits.

It is also important to not stay in the water for too long, especially when it is cold.

Experts say a general rule of thumb is a maximum of one minute per degree, so if it is 10 degrees you should not spend any longer that 10 minutes in the water.

Go with someone experienced

You should never swim outdoors alone. Always go with someone who knows what they are doing so they can help you if you get in trouble.

Know the tide

With one of the biggest tidal zones in the world, it is important to know tide times and if they will affect your swim.

Check the forecast

Rain, sea fog and winds can effect you when swimming outdoors. Always check the weather forecast before swimming and never enter the water if you are unsure.